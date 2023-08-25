AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University announced on Thursday that it is introducing over 20 exciting enhancements to bring fans an improved experience for the 2023 football season.

According to the university fans can look forward to the following enhancements:

Increase in Stadium Capacity – The stadium has additional space to hold up to a total of 88,043 people.

New Concessions Experience – The university added four new “Fast Flight Grab-N-Go,” designed to provide “stream-lined concession offerings” where individuals can quickly grab the items they want and check out their items. The stands are located in the Lower West Concourse near Section 10, the Lower East Concourse near Section 24, the Upper West Concourse near Section 53, and the Upper West Concourse near Section 114.

Bodda Getta Grab-N-Go Express Marketplaces – The two newly added marketplaces will operate similarly to a C store and were created to provide people with various options and a “shop-at-your-own-pace experience.” The university says the marketplaces feature standard check-out lines and new camera-based Mashgin instant check-out lines.

Stadium-wide Wi-Fi Upgrades and Expansion – Patrons can look forward to speed and reliability on wifi provided by the stadium during the 2023 season. The university says the stadium is equipped with Verizon and AT&T services. The stadium also has the latest WiFi6 technology installed to cover entrances, concourses, clubs, and general seating. Visitors are now able to connect to the stadium’s wifi for free and the network does not require a password to connect.

Closed Captioning added to Video Boards – Closed captioning has been added to the ribbon boards on the stadium’s east and west sides. Visitors can also visit AuburnTigers.com/CC to view captions on their mobile devices while inside the stadium.

West Side Seating Bowl Refurbishment – The entire lower west bowl of the stadium is refurbished and includes new paint and concrete surfacing, new bleachers, and new slip resistant coating on steps.

New Play Clocks Installed Atop Lower Bowl – The play clocks are now located on top of the lower bowls in each zone. The new play clocks are larger and the university says they provide “a more visible sight line.”

Team Tunnel and Field Entrance Enhanced – The team entrance tunnel located next to the Davis Family Locker Room at the stadium now features LED lighting, Auburn design branding, and new pyro and smoke effects.

All New Lighting Effects – Lighting effects were added to the stadium, along with new visual effects for videos, new music, and the addition of a motion-based spotlight system.

DJ Booth Moved to the Student Section

New addition of Special Needs Assistance Station for You (SNASY) – The university is bringing a new concept for gameday that will provide an inclusive environment for individuals with special needs. Through a partnership with Jackson Services and Carrier the university will now provide a tent located in Nicholls Lawn near the ADA bus drop-off and special needs supplies to all in-stadium first aid stations. The university will also provide specially designed private rooms for individuals who need a quiet place to sit.

Carrier Cooling Stations Added – New cooling tents with Carrier HVAC units have been added throughout the stadium. The cooling tents will be located next to the first aid station inside the stadium, and there will also be a tent located on Nicholls Lawn.

New Touchdown Effects Set for Jordan-Hare Stadium – The effects includes new pyro and field level CO2 effects.

New AU VIP Program – Auburn Athletics is also introducing Auburn VIP, which is designed to allow Auburn fans to purchase exclusive gameday experiences and behind-the-scenes opportunities at numerous athletic events. Auburn University says VIP experiences prices will range from $25-$500. The VIP experiences will also go on sale every Monday at 9 a.m. More information about VIP experiences at Auburn Football games can be found at AuburnTigers.com/AUVIP.

New Flagship Radio Station – A flag station has been placed in Auburn-Opelika for Auburn Football through WINGS 94.3. The coverage for football games will begin three hours before the kickoff with the Tiger Tailgate Show and will end with the Regions Bank Locker Room Report. Fans can also purchase a Live Sports Radio Device with cash at the the concourse for $25 at gate one, 12, 15. Devices can be purchased with cards at the AU Team Shops. People with previously purchased devices can have them reprogramed at each game for $10.

New Athletics App – Auburn is bringing a new mobile app to fans through a collaboration with WMT. The app will allow fans to order concessions, view a stadium map, and view live scores and stats.

Field Level Premium Experiences Expanded – The stadium also has six newly improved suites. Two field-level suites are located in each of the southeast and southwest corners of the stadium, and one suite in the northeast and northwest corners of the stadium. Through a partnership with RevelXP, all suites will include televisions, fans, high-top seating, and beverages. Each suite has a capacity to hold 16-24 guests with prices ranging from $200-$1250 per person.