Auburn Tigers to practice at Hoover High School Christmas Eve, fans encouraged to attend

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) throws a pass for a touchdown to take the lead over Georgia State in the final minute of the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Tigers will be practicing at the Hoover High School football stadium Friday ahead of their bowl game with the University of Houston Cougars.

Unranked Auburn will hold a public practice at Hoover High School’s Buccaneer Stadium Friday ahead of the Birmingham Bowl. Auburn ended their regular season with a record of 6-6 after a 24-22 four overtime lose to Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

The Tigers will take the field at 2 p.m. for practice on Christmas Eve. Fans are welcome to attend.

The Houston Cougars, an American Athletic Conference team, finished their season with a 11-2 recorded and are ranked 21st in the country, according to the Associated Press.

The Auburn Tigers take on the Houston Cougars for the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28. Kick-off is at 11 a.m. at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. For more information on the bowl game, click here.

