AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday.

WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on the case and the circumstances surrounding the arrest. A statement has yet to be released.

Finely’s arrest comes just days after the Auburn Tiger made history as the first college football player to ink a NIL deal with Amazon selling shirts, sweatshirts, phone cases, and other merchandise from his product line.

Finley began his college football career at LSU in 2020. In 2021, Finley transferred to Auburn. Auburn has yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2022 season.