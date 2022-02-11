AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University President Jay Gogue has released a statement Friday afternoon confirming that head football coach Bryan Harsin will remain in charge next season.

A review by the college into both Harsin and the football program has led to speculation that the first-year coach would be let go following a 6-7 season on the Plains. Gogue said Harsin was “completely cooperative throughout” the investigation.

“My most recent conversations with Coach Harsin have me as convinced as ever in his commitment to our student-athletes’ on- and off-field success and his vision for our program. We are equally committed to providing him the necessary means to achieve that goal,” Gogue said.

If the university did let Harsin go, he would be entitled to just over $18 million as part of his contract, according to reporting by the Associated Press. This would come on top of the $21.5 million buyout as part of the school’s dismissal of Gus Malzahn just a year ago.

Harsin also released a statement Friday as well following the internal review.

This has been one of the hardest weeks of my career and it had nothing to do with my coaching ability. The personal attacks on me and my family went too far and were without justification. Their resolve through this experience has been incredible but also completely expected. We saw and felt the worst of the worst in some people. Fortunately, we also saw the best of the best in others and we will always be grateful for the support of so many through a very difficult time – our players, staff, the Auburn family, and many others. I know who I am as a husband, father and football coach and cooperated fully throughout this process. I believe that every challenge in life is an opportunity to grow and learn. This is no different. Every day we’re not moving forward together is a step in the wrong direction. In order for us to take the Auburn program where we all want it to go we must, at all levels, commit to each other and this great university that we all love. I’m confident we can get there under the leadership of Dr. Gogue, incoming President Roberts, Allen Greene, and our Board of Trustees. I’m proud to be your head coach and appreciate the opportunity to lead the incredible group of young men in our locker room. War Eagle! Auburn Football Head Coach Bryan Harsin

The review stemmed from reports of players being mistreated, with 18 of which having transferred from Auburn and a shake-up among the coaching staff that has seen five assistants leave since the season ended.

Harsin refused to answer questions Thursday on the investigation while leaving an SEC coaches meeting in Birmingham.

Gogue also asked the Auburn faithful to stand behind the college, the team and Harsin as well.

“Let me be clear — our university, the administration and the entire Board of Trustees stand behind Coach Harsin and are ready to help him succeed as the leader of our football program. It is my hope and expectation that the entire Auburn Family will join us in uniting behind Coach Harsin. With that support, I have no doubt that Auburn Football’s best days are ahead,” he said.

