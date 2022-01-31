AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn offensive coordinator Austin Davis is resigning six weeks after taking the job.

Tigers coach Bryan Harsin and Davis both said Monday the newly hired coordinator and quarterbacks coach was leaving for personal reasons. Davis said he has decided “to step away from coaching football.”

“My decision to resign is 100% based on personal reasons,” Davis said in a statement. “After more than a decade in the NFL with the daily grind as a player and coach I’ve realized how much I miss my family and my desire to spend more time with them.”

Harsin hired Davis on Dec. 18. The first-year Auburn coach fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a 6-6 regular season before ending with a loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

Defensive coordinator Derek Mason also left after the season, and was hired to run Oklahoma State’s defense. Harsin promoted Jeff Schmedding from assistant head coach/linebackers coach to replace him.

Davis played in the NFL for St. Louis, Cleveland, Denver, Seattle and Tennessee. He started in coaching as an offensive assistant with the Seahawks in February 2019 and was elevated to quarterbacks coach in 2020.