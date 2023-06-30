BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies will visit Auburn to play the Tigers on Nov. 29.
The Hokies return Hunter Cattoor, Sean Pedulla, and Rodney Rice from last season’s 19-15 NIT team. The last time Tech played Auburn was back in 1999.
by: Jermaine Ferrell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jermaine Ferrell
Posted:
Updated:
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies will visit Auburn to play the Tigers on Nov. 29.
The Hokies return Hunter Cattoor, Sean Pedulla, and Rodney Rice from last season’s 19-15 NIT team. The last time Tech played Auburn was back in 1999.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>