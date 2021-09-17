Auburn looks for third straight win in rare visit to Big Ten stadium

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball as Alabama State linebacker Jake Howard (46) pursues during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State and Auburn will look for early bragging rights in the first game of a home-and-home matchup that also could serve as a resume builder for both squads.

The Nittany Lions are playing for their seventh straight win while Auburn will look for its third straight in a rare visit to a Big Ten stadium.

The Tigers have a pair of backs who have carved up their first two opponents and could be the key to quieting a raucous crowd. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter have combined for 43 carries, 531 yards and four touchdowns