AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn legend Lionel James passed away Friday after a lengthy illness. He was 59.

Nicknamed “Little Train” for his 5-foot-6 stature, the running back played for Auburn during the early 1980s. He ranks no. 18 on Auburn’s career rushing list and his 6.14 yards-per-carry average ranks fourth in program history.

“Lionel James defined Auburn football for a generation,” said former Auburn sports information director and director of athletics David Housel.

A native of Albany, Ga., James led Auburn in all-purpose yards in 1981 and 1982. He captained the team in 1983, leading them to their first SEC Championship in 26 years. James was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

“Lionel was a special person,” said Randy Campbell, who quarterbacked Auburn’s 1983 SEC championship team. “Thoughtful, kind, caring and the ultimate team player. He led by example and made everyone around him a better football player.

“He could turn a bad play into a great play like the 87-yard touchdown vs. Georgia in 1982,” Campbell continued. “He should have been tackled at the line of scrimmage but made the guy miss and took it all the way. Little Train played in the greatest group of running backs in Auburn history with Bo, Tommie Agee and Brent Fullwood. He was my favorite because he was the underdog. We love Lionel and will miss him very much.”

After leaving Auburn, James played for five seasons with the San Diego Chargers. He then graduated from Auburn in 1989, and coached tight ends for Terry Bowden in 1996-97.

“Lionel James – the Little Engine That Could,” Housel concluded. “All of the things you want to think Auburn football is about, Lionel James summarized. He wasn’t big in stature, but he was big in heart, and he symbolized Auburn football for a generation or more.”