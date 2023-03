BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No. 9 seed Auburn is ahead of No. 1 seed Houston at halftime, 41-31, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena.

The Tigers are shooting 55.2% from the field and have converted on five 3-point attempts. Forward Jaylin Williams leads Auburn with 11 points. The Cougars are hitting less than 35% of their shots.

If the Tigers win, they will advance to the Sweet 16 and play on March 24 in Kansas City, Missouri.