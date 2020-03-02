Auburn hosts Samford in midweek showdown

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 17 Auburn (10-3) faces off with its second-straight in-state opponent in the midweek welcoming Samford to Plainsman Park on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Tuesday’s action can be heard locally on WTGZ-FM (93.9), online at AuburnTigers.com, or on a mobile device via the Auburn Athletics app. The game will also be broadcast on SEC Network+.

PROBABLE STARTERS

Tuesday – So. LHP Brooks Fuller (1-0, 0.00) vs. R-Sr. RHP Connor Radcliff (0-0, 0.00)

QUICK HITTERS

Auburn won five games in a span of six game by outscoring its opponents 55-14 last week.

The Tigers currently lead the SEC in batting average (.330), hits (149) and doubles (37) while ranking second in runs (122) and scoring (9.4).

The team’s 149 hits are the most through 13 games since 2010 (171) and the third most in the country this season.

Auburn is hitting .365 and is outscoring its opponents 116-22 in games won this year.

Eight players who have made six or more starts this season are hitting .333 or better.

Brooks Fuller is set to make his second straight midweek start Tuesday. Fuller turned in 4.0 scoreless innings and earned the win against Alabama A&M last week.

The Auburn pitching staff has struck out 10 or more batters in all 13 games this season and ranks tied for second in the country with 157 strikeouts.

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS

Samford, who was picked by the media as the preseason favorite to repeat as Southern Conference champions, enter the week riding a seven-game winning streak and with a 10-1 overall record.

The Bulldogs are led by former Auburn catcher and All-American Casey Dunn, who is Samford’s all-time winningest coach in his 16th season with the program.

Offensively, Samford leads the SoCon in hits (124), runs (93) and batting average (.328). Junior infielder Brooks Carlson leads the team in nearly every offensive category including average (.526), hits (20), home runs (16), on-base percentage (.667) and slugging percentage (.816).

On the mound, the Bulldogs have turned in a 3.21 staff ERA and have struck out 113 batters through the first 11 games. Tuesday’s starter Connor Radcliff is tied for the team lead with six relief appearances and hasn’t allowed a run in 6.2 innings pitched.

SERIES HISTORY

Auburn holds a 73-24-1 all-time record in the series against Samford that dates back to 1909. The Tigers are 44-13-1 against the Bulldogs in games played in Auburn.

The two teams didn’t meet in 2019 but have split 24 games against each other dating back to 2006.