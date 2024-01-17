AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Hugh Freeze has hired a new offensive coordinator for the 2024 season.

According to Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin, Rebels Assistant Head Coach, and Wide Receivers Coach Derrick Nix has accepted the Offensive Coordinator position at Auburn.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kiffin wished Nix the best and acknowledged the opportunity he had.

“Acknowledging the opportunity to become a first-time player with full-time playcalling duties as Offensive Coordinator at Auburn University,” said Kiffin. “We extend our sincere well-wishes to the Nix family in this new endeavor.”

Kiffin claims that Nix will take over Auburn’s play-calling duties, however, ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Jan. 9 that Freeze would be the one taking over the play-calling. It remains to be seen who will be calling the plays in 2024 for the Tigers.

Nix has been with Ole Miss for 16 years, serving in several different roles including running backs coach and wide receivers coach. He was an assistant under Hugh Freeze while Freeze was the Ole Miss Head Coach from 2012-2016. Nix joins Auburn’s offensive line coach Jake Thornton as the second former Ole Miss assistant on Freeze’s coaching staff.

While Auburn has yet to confirm this hiring, Nix has been rumored to the been in contention for the job since Freeze parted ways with Phillip Montgomery earlier in the month. However, those rumors were thought to be laid to rest when Kiffin posted a picture of Nix in the Ole Miss football facility on Jan. 12

“Can people quit calling me and telling me @DerrickDnix is at @AuburnFootball,” said Kiffin.

Nix will not only be the Tigers Offensive Coordinator but will coach running backs, according to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. Auburn’s running backs coach position became open on Jan. 11 when former Auburn player and coach Cadallic Williams resigned.