Auburn hires Jack Bicknell Jr. as offensive line coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Less than a week after J.B. Grimes stepped down as Auburn’s offensive line coach, the Tigers have filled the vacancy.

Head coach Gus Malzahn announced Monday that Jack Bicknell Jr. will take the reins at the position, bringing 33 years of college and NFL experience with him to the Plains. He spent the last three in the same role at Ole Miss.

“I’m fired up to be joining a tradition-rich program like Auburn,” Bicknell said. “Auburn has always been known as a blue-collar, hard-working team that has achieved a tremendous amount of success. I am very appreciative of Coach Malzahn for this opportunity. He and Coach [Chad] Morris are very well respected offensive minds in the game of football and I can’t wait to work with them and the rest of the Auburn staff.”

After more than two decades as an assistant at various schools, Bicknell jumped to the NFL with the New York Giants in 2009 and won a Super Bowl three years later. Following the championship run, Bicknell guided the offensive lines in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Miami before returning to the college ranks at Ole Miss.

In Oxford, Bicknell worked under head coach Matt Luke, who took over as Georgia’s offensive line coach this offseason. The Rebels averaged 251.2 rushing yards per game last year, second-most in the SEC and ninth-most in the nation; their freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee led all players — at any position — at 113.7 rushing yards per game.

Bicknell played for his father at Boston College from 1981-85, snapping the ball to Doug Flutie during the quarterback’s Heisman-winning 1984 season. Bicknell was the first player to touch the pigskin on Flutie’s legendary game-winning Hail Mary to beat Miami in the 1984 Orange Bowl.

“Jack has a wealth of coaching experience and success in all levels of football, including the last three years in the SEC,” Malzahn said. “He has been a part of a Super Bowl championship team and been a head coach collegiately. Jack’s diverse and extensive resume will be valuable in developing our offensive line unit. We’re very excited to have Jack join our staff here at Auburn.”

