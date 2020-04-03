Auburn head coaches get together (not literally) to give COVID-19 PSA

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — “In sports, it takes teamwork to have success. As a state and a country, we all need to work together,” Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn.

In response to the growing pandemic of the coronavirus in the United State and the world as a whole, Auburn Athletics has created a public service announcement to get everyone to work as a team to defeat the virus. And what better motivators for a team than the university’s top leaders.

Malzahn along with basketball coach Bruce Pearl and baseball coach Butch Thompson joined forces to create the PSA focusing on the word “teamwork.”

“Stop the spread. Save lives,” was the tagline for the PSA.

All three coaches are coming off fantastic years with Auburn baseball making it to the College World Series, the basketball team making its run to the Final Four and Malzahn leading the Tigers to an Iron Bowl victory.

The video ends with all three coaches giving advice and tips to help stop the spread of COVID-19 which includes social distancing and, of course, washing your hands.

WATCH THE FULL PSA HERE:

