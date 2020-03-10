Auburn fresh example for teams to win SEC tourney hard way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl believes with the parity in the Southeastern Conference that a handful of teams could do the same thing his Tigers did in last year’s league tournament and run the table.
SEC teams can lock up an automatic NCAA Tournament berth by winning four games in as many days in Nashville, Tennessee. Auburn did it last year en route to its first Final Four berth in school history.
Pearl sees Kentucky as being superior team this year with everyone else having a good shot in a wide-open field.
