AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The SEC and ESPN announced the kick off times for Auburn University’s first three games Thursday. The Tigers open the season with two night games and a prime-time SEC-Big Ten showdown.

All three match-ups will be played in Jordan-Hare Stadium, one of the best home-field advantages in all of college football. Auburn is looking to get its season off to a good start after finishing 6-7 last year and losing its last five games.

Tigers open up the season Sept. 3 against Mercer. Kick off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN+/SEC+.

In week two, Auburn will host San Jose State at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

In week three, the Tigers will look for revenge against Penn State. The Nittany Lions defeated Auburn last year in Beaver Stadium, 28-20.