AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Following the news of Bryan Harsin getting fired as Auburn’s head football coach, CBS 42 was able to check in with fans in Auburn after hearing the news as Halloween descended on Toomer’s Corner.

“Part of football is you’re supposed to win,” Auburn fan Carson Beck said. “I think by getting Harsin out of the way, we can start doing that.”

A treat for Auburn fans during the downtown trick-or-treat, a long time coming.

“I thought it was going to happen three weeks ago, to be honest,” Auburn student Savannah Anderson said.

Anderson said she was in class when the news came out about Harsin.

“People are very happy because we want to win football games, we want to do well,” Anderson said. “We want to try to stand up against some of the bigger teams and this year we just haven’t done that.”

Fans say last year was promising almost beating Alabama but this year, downright disappointing.

“He was in the game and somehow found a way to lose,” Auburn Fan Tyler Beck said. “Whenever you’re competing against national champions every year, the expectation is to be at that level.”

Tyler is hopeful that this move is no trick to get Auburn back on track.

“If you looked at the stadium last week, this past weekend, it was less than half full at kick-off,” he said. “That’s not Jordan Hare Stadium. Hopefully Jordan Hare will be back to 90,000 people rocking every Saturday.”