BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn fans took to the official Twitter page of Israel to celebrate the men’s basketball team’s win over Israel U-20 Tuesday.

Auburn’s team, led by head coach Bruce Pearl, is in Israel as part of a series of exhibition games with Israel U-20 national team. During their first game Tuesday, Auburn ran away with the game 117-56.

Following the team’s win, many Auburn fans began posting memes on Israel’s Twitter page, including photos of Pearl, the team, and jokes involving Israeli and Hebrew references.

“You’ve been blocked by the Iron Dome Dylan Cardwell,” one meme read, a reference to the country’s air defense system.

“You just lost to the 6’6 lefty from Little Rock,” another meme read, referencing Auburn guard Allen Flannigan.

Justin Hokanson, a sportswriter for On3 who covers Auburn sports, compiled a running scroll of some of the memes, which got the attention of the moderators of the Israel Twitter page.

“Came for the basketball, stayed for the memes,” the post read. “There’s a lot to unpack here but @AuburnMBB we’re here for it.”

The Tigers will play another game Sunday against the Israel Select All-Star Team.