AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) – Fans on the plains say a change has been needed and say Hugh Freeze can ice out Nick Saban and Alabama next year in the Iron Bowl at Jordan Hare Stadium.

This comes Monday after Auburn announced the new head coach. It’s a countdown that is complete for Toomer’s Corner.

“It’s been hot for a while so I’m ready for the freeze,” Auburn student Tyler Layton said.

A Hugh Freeze that is.

“Since he’s been in the SEC, he has experience so I feel like that’s going to help him out, too,” Auburn fan Kirsi Gupta said.

Once leader at Ole Miss – Freeze comes from heading up the Liberty Flames in Virginia before landing on the plains.

“We suck, we need someone new,” Auburn fan Abbi Marchetti said. “I can’t believe we fired a coach mid-season but hopefully this new coach will make the team not suck.”

A rough season for Auburn fans, ending with a loss in the Iron Bowl Saturday.

“They want somebody with the hat and the walkie-talkie, the headset, the image of it then have an actual good coach,” Auburn fan Michael Barefield said.

Searching for a rebirth of the old Auburn, fans are saying Freeze might be able to do just that.

“It’s a little disappointing that we went through a rough patch. Now that we’re kind of getting the spirit back even though we didn’t have the best outcome this Saturday, it still feels more like the Auburn football that used to be,” Kinsley Gupta said. “We do not have as many wins as Bama does over us so we need to change that.”

It’s been 12 years and five head football coaches since Auburn has taken home a national championship. Fans are hopeful that Freeze will be a solid answer for that next win.