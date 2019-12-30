Auburn fans enjoy Outback Bowl beach day

Clearwater, FL. (WIAT) – Auburn fans visiting the Tampa area for the Outback Bowl enjoyed a beach day Monday.
The Tigers band and cheerleaders performed for hundreds of fans gathered at Clearwater Beach.
Auburn will play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl Wednesday at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Click the link above for video of all the fun!
