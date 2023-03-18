BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No. 9 seed Auburn ended its season Saturday with an 81-64 loss to first-seeded Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena.

The Tigers were up, 41-31, at halftime, but the Cougars took a 51-50 lead with 9:32 left and never looked back. After shooting above 55% in the first, Auburn went 4-of-24 from the field in the final 20 minutes.

Forwards Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams topped Auburn scorers with 14 points. Houston guard Tramon Mark recorded 26 points, while guard Marcus Sasser put 22 points to his name.

Auburn’s final record in 2022-23 is 21-13.