Auburn facing Florida Saturday in ‘The Swamp’

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, No. 7 Auburn heads to “The Swamp” to take on No. 10 Florida.

Auburn is 5-0 against the spread this season and enters the showdown at Florida as a 3-point favorite. The trip for auburn is the first of four games against opponents currently ranked in the Top 10. It is also Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn’s first trip to Gainesville.

CBS 42’s Drew Carter spoke with Art Franklin about the game and what Auburn will be looking to do.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. on CBS with CBS 42’s pre-game show with Chris Breece happening at noon.