AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn center Nick Brahms is calling it quits on his playing career because of lingering knee problems.

Tigers coach Bryan Harsin announced the veteran starter’s decision on Monday, five days before Auburn’s opener against Mercer. Brahms, a sixth-year senior, started 33 games over the past four seasons.

Brahms missed the Birmingham Bowl after knee surgery.

Tate Johnson is listed as the starter for the opener after failing to get into a game last season.

“(Brahms) tried after last season. He had the injury going into the bowl game and then came back and just not there physically to be able to go out there and play,” Harsin said. “Really to play at the level that he wants to play at.

“Nick has been at every practice. He has helped our players out. He has helped the O-line out. He will continue to keep doing that.”