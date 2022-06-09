AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University baseball will be hitting the road for the NCAA Super Regionals as they head to Corvallis, Oregon to take on Oregon State University, with a chance to advance to the NCAA College World Series.

The Tigers (40-19) dominated the NCAA Regionals scoring a combined 51 runs in its three games. Auburn looks to keep the bats hot as they travel into a hostile environment such as Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Oregon State (47-16) comes into this one hoisting a 21-8 record at home. The Beavers are capable of producing a ton of runs as well, they scored 22 runs on May 28 against UCLA in the PAC-12 Tournament.

Game one is scheduled for June 11 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.