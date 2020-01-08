Auburn baseball climbs to No. 6 in Perfect Game preseason poll

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn baseball program continued to receive preseason recognition as the Tigers were ranked No. 6 in Perfect Game’s preseason poll released Wednesday.

Auburn finished the 2019 season ranked No. 9 in the publication’s final poll and was ranked as high as No. 8, which tied for the third highest final ranking in program history. The team also appeared at No. 8 in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll release in December.

The Tigers are the third-highest ranked team from the Southeastern Conference behind Vanderbilt (No. 2) and Arkansas (No. 4). The league is represented with nine teams in the poll, including four in the top 10. The complete preseason top 25 can be found here.

Coming off its first College World Series appearance in 22 years, the Tigers return seven of its nine everyday position players and nine of its 10 pitchers who threw 30 or more innings in 2019. Head coach Butch Thompson and the Tigers also welcome a recruiting class that was ranked as high as No. 9 in the country by Baseball America, marking Thompson’s 12th top-10 class since 2003.

Auburn opens the 2020 campaign with a four-game series against Illinois-Chicago beginning Feb. 14 at Plainsman Park. Season Tickets cost $215 per seat and cover the Tigers’ 37-game home schedule.

Fans can reach the Auburn ticket office by phone at 855-282-2010 or by emailing tickets@auburn.edu. To order tickets online, click here.

LATEST POSTS