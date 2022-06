AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University baseball is set to begin regional play to get into the College World Series at Plainsman Park Friday.

The Tigers (37-19) begin their road to Omaha with a match-up against Southeastern Louisiana University (30-29). Before the two teams face off, UCLA and Florida State will get the Auburn Regional started at 11 a.m.

First pitch for the Tigers against the Lions is scheduled for 6 p.m.