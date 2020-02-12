Auburn announces fan experience upgrades at Plainsman Park

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn athletics and the baseball program have announced fan experience upgrades at Plainsman Park for the 2020 season.

Returning seven everyday starters and 10 pitchers from last year’s College World Series team, the Tigers open the 2020 season with 23 straight home games starting Friday, Feb. 14. First pitch against Illinois-Chicago is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT with pregame festivities beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Coming off the historic season, a number of fan experiences highlighted by the return of the Plainsman Patio, an improved Tiger Terrace and a partnership with Tailgate Guys will be put into place.

The Plainsman Patio presented by Kia of Auburn is located on the first base side of Plainsman Park and includes a tented area with high top tables and televisions. The patio is conveniently located between the concession areas down the first base line and is free and open to all fans.

The Tiger Terrace is a general admission area down the left field line and is open to all fans with a valid game ticket. There are no permanent seats in the Tiger Terrace, but a limited number of picnic and high top tables are available. Fans are encouraged to bring their own tailgate chairs. Beginning in 2020, beer and wine will be sold in the Tiger Terrace with sales concluding at the end of the top of the 7th inning. Beer and wine is not allowed to leave the terrace, and no outside food or beverage is allowed to enter.

Auburn baseball is also excited to announce a partnership with Tailgate Guys for the 2020 season. Two private cabanas on the Plainsman Patio presented by Kia of Auburn will be available to rent for SEC games beginning with the Texas A&M series on Mar. 13. Tailgating opportunities outside of the stadium will also be available during the conference schedule. Additional information will be released in the coming weeks. Please contact Tailgate Guys at 334-209-1259 or by emailing auburn@tailgateguys.com to inquire about availability and pricing.

Additional fan experiences for 2020 include an expanded Kids Zone located at street level down the first base line next to Curveball Cafe. The Kids Zone will feature inflatables, yard games and wall ball graphics. Cartoonists, balloon artists and face painters will also be present for select games.

Chick-fil-A will also be offered exclusively at the Curveball Cafe (excluding Sundays). Tiger Card will be accepted at most concession locations.

Highlights of the 2020 promotions schedule can be found below.

· Replica College World Series ring giveaway compliments of MAX Credit Union – Friday, Feb. 14 vs UIC

· Pennant giveaway – Saturday, Feb. 22 vs UCF

· Fireworks Friday – Mar. 13 vs. Texas A&M and May 1 vs. Florida

· Military Appreciation Weekend – Mar. 13-15 vs. Texas A&M

· Bark in the Park presented by AU College of Vet Med – Tuesday, Mar. 17 vs. Alabama State

· Versus Cancer game – Sunday, May 3 vs. Florida

· All five SEC Saturday games – five-part, collectable Auburn baseball hat series