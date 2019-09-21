Auburn and Texas A&M: Two schools with strong traditions

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (WIAT) — Auburn, a school on the plains, home to Tiger walk and Toomer’s corner. Texas A&M, nestled in college station, a military school with a rich history.

The two schools are divided by the Mississippi river but united in similarities.

Michael and Heather Brooks attended Texas A&M, but are from Birmingham and root for Auburn too.

“They’re both land-grant schools, engineering, veterinary sciences are really popular, they’re in very small college towns, they’re very tight-knit,” Heather Brooks said.

Auburn has the Auburn family and Texas A&M has the 12th man. Both of these are references to the fans who help cheer their team on to victory.

Watch the story above to see the many traditions the schools hold true.

Kickoff for Auburn and Texas A&M starts at 2:30 p.m. at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.