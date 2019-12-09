Auburn and Minnesota to square-off in 2020 Outback Bowl

Tampa, FL (AUBURN ATHLETICS) — The No. 12 Auburn Tigers will meet No. 18 Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day in Tampa, bowl officials announced Sunday. It will be the first match-up in history for the two teams. Minnesota won 10 games in the regular season for the first time since 1905. It will also be the first ever appearance by the Golden Gophers in the Outback Bowl and the fifth appearance for Auburn.

The Outback Bowl will be played on January 1st at 1:00 PM ET at Raymond James Stadium. Auburn fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Auburn’s ticket website at www.AUBTix.com.

“We are very excited to extend an invitation to Auburn University and the University of Minnesota to play in this year’s Outback Bowl,” said Outback Bowl Chairman Tim Love. “These are two quality ten-win teams that should produce a great match-up fans are really going to enjoy watching on New Year’s Day. We look forward to hosting the teams and their fans, and ensure them they will have an amazing experience enjoying fun in the sun in the Tampa Bay area.”

“We are excited about returning to the Outback Bowl for the first time in five years to face a very good Minnesota team out of the Big Ten Conference” said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. “I’ve been fortunate to make two previous trips to the Outback Bowl. Jim McVay and everyone associated with the bowl make it a first-class experience for our players and fans. We have the best fans in college football and I look forward to them joining us on New Year’s Day as we try to win our tenth game of the season and send our seniors out on a high note.”

“The Outback Bowl is one of the premier bowl games in college football and we can’t wait to invade Tampa Bay with blue and orange” adds Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene. “Coach Malzahn and his team have had a great year and enter bowl season with a lot of momentum. We look forward to seeing Raymond James Stadium filled with the Auburn Family on New Year’s Day.”

“We are extremely honored to be selected to play in the prestigious Outback Bowl against a tremendous opponent in Auburn University,” said head coach P.J. Fleck. “We are thrilled to be heading to beautiful Tampa, Fla., for a New Year’s Day bowl game. I know our players, staff and fans are excited for this opportunity and to get to Florida. I want to thank Chairman of the Board Tim Love, President/CEO of the Outback Bowl Jim McVay, Team Selection Chair Troy Atlas and the entire Outback Bowl staff for the invitation.”

“We are humbled to have an opportunity to represent our state, institution and the Big Ten conference in the historic Outback Bowl,” said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. “This has been a tremendous year for our football team, and our fans are looking forward to watching the Gophers play on New Year’s Day in Tampa.”

For information on Outback Bowl events leading up to the game go to the bowl web site at www.outbackbowl.com for details.