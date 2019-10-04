PETA wants Mississippi State mascot retired following injury during Auburn game

Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow (28) runs into the mascot for Mississippi State, Bully, after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — An animal rights group wants Mississippi State to retire its live bulldog mascot, Jak, after he was crashed into by an Auburn University player making a mad dash through the end zone.

News outlets report People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, commonly referred to as PETA, recently sent a letter to MSU, saying it was sheer luck that Jak, or Bully XI, wasn’t severely injured or killed in the Saturday clash with tailback JaTarvious Whitlow.

Whitlow scored the first touchdown of the game, entering the end zone with a momentum that carried him past the goal line and out of bounds, where he crashed into Jak, who then briefly left the sidelines.

Here’s video of the crash taken by USA Today sportswriter George Schroeder that was posted on Twitter.

Oh sorry Bully. … hope he’s ok. pic.twitter.com/jbwS8lHLKJ — George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) September 28, 2019

Jak’s official Twitter account says his chin and right hind leg were bruised, and he’ll return to mascot duties next week.

