AUBURN, Ala, (WHNT) — The SEC officially announced the 2024 SEC Football schedule Wednesday night, and the Auburn Tigers have an interesting slate of games ahead of them.

In 2024, the SEC will be making a historic change, adding the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the conference and bringing its total number of members to 16.

The conference will also say goodbye to its divisional format, and the top two teams will qualify for the SEC Championship.

Auburn will take on SEC newcomer Oklahoma in Jordan-Hare Stadium as well as welcome in the California Golden Bears after the Tigers took a trip out west in 2023.

A lot of things will change for the Tigers in 2024, while the likes of traditional rivals Alabama and Georgia remain on the schedule, long-time SEC West opponents such as LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss will not be on the 2024 schedule.

Th Tigers’ schedule includes five straight home games to begin the season before taking their first road trip on October 5 to take on Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

2024 Auburn Football Schedule