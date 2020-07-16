2020 Player Spotlight: Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt brings toughness to Tigers defense

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) – It doesn’t take long to notice him on the field. He’s a guy that does all his talking with his play, and he just might be the most important player on the Auburn Tigers defense for the upcoming 2020 season.

Inside linebacker K.J. Britt may not be a household name yet, but he certainly will be if he meets expectations this season. The senior spent his first two seasons on the plains learning behind star Deshaun Davis, but in 2019, Britt started calling the shots. He started 12 of 13 games for the Tigers, racking up 69 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

In this week’s player spotlight episode, the CBS 42 Sports team focuses on Britt and what you should expect to see from him on the field this season.