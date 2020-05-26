1 year since the death of Auburn’s voice of the Tigers, Rod, and wife Paula Bramblett

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — This Memorial Day, friends and family also remember the death of Rod Bramblett, voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula.

It has been one year since the husband and wife were killed in a two-vehicle crash.

Johnston Taylor slammed into the back of the Bramblett’s SUV May 25, 2019, investigators report. Taylor was 16 at the time and is being charged as an adult with two counts of reckless manslaughter.

Police say he was speeding and under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash. At this time, he is under house arrest.