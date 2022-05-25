HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University was defeated by the University of Kentucky Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament, 3-1. The Tigers will now wait for the NCAA Tournament while the Wildcats move on to face LSU Thursday.

The first three innings were a pitchers duel between Sean Harney and Carson Skipper. In three innings, Skipper retired seven straight Wildcat batters and struck out six. Harney pitched seven scoreless innings and tallied five strikeouts.

The Wildcats (30-24) struck first in the fourth inning with a single from Ryan Ritter that scored the man on second.

Auburn (37-18) struggled to get on the board until the bottom of the eighth inning when Hoover native, Sonny DiChiara, hit a no-doubt solo home run into left field to tie the game.

The game didn’t stay tied long. In the top of the ninth, outfielder Oraj Anu responded with a solo-shot of his own to help the Cats regain the lead. In the very next at-bat, Adam Fogel matched his teammate with another solo home run that would seal the deal.

Kentucky is scheduled to play LSU at 10:30 a.m. on SEC Network Thursday.