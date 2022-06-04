AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University baseball opened up regional play to get into the College World Series Friday and the bats were on fire. The Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana University, 19-7.

It was an explosive first inning for Auburn (38-19), its first eight runners reached base and they scored 11 runs in the first inning. Sophomore Cole Foster hit two home runs in the first inning from both sides of the plate. Foster finished with four hits on six at-bats and a team-high nine RBI’s.

It was an all-around effort from the Tigers as they finished with 20 hits and four players sent the ball out of the park.

Lions (30-30) pitcher Adam Guth failed to record an out, allowing earned runs to all eight batters he faced before being pulled. Auburn starter Trace Bright benefited from the early run support, striking out a career-high 10 batters while allowing four runs in five innings.

Auburn will face Florida State today at 6 p.m.