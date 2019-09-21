Auburn holds onto lead to defeat Texas A&M 28-20

Auburn’s Derrick Brown gets a soack in the first half. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (WIAT) — No. 8 Auburn and no. 17 Texas A&M are facing off in big SEC play.

It’s far too early in the season to be throwing around terms like “elimination game,” but the Tigers and Aggies are both talented enough to play disruptor and beat anyone in the division on a given Saturday.

Prior to last season’s thrilling 28-24 Auburn win at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the visiting team had won every matchup in the series since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012.

Texas A&M is looking to ruin Auburn’s undefeated record against them. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Game Blog:

1st Q

(13:19) Anthony Schwartz run for 57 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 7-0, Auburn.

(:39) Joey Gatewood to John Samuel Shenker for 6 yds for a TD. Kick is good. 14-0, Auburn.

2nd Q

(12:59) Seth Small (TAMU) 33 yard field goal kick is good. 14-3, Auburn.

HALFTIME: 14-3, Auburn.

3rd Q

(12:05) Bo Nix pass complete to Seth Williams for 9 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 21-3, Auburn.

4th Q

(14:28) Kellen Mond pass complete to Quartney Davis for 27 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 21-10, Auburn.

(8:27) JaTarvious Whitlow run for 8 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 28-10, Auburn.

(5:36) S. Small 23 yard field goal is good (TAMU). 28-13, Auburn.

(2:12) Mond pass to A. Smith for 15 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 28-20, Auburn.

FINAL: 28-20, Auburn Wins!