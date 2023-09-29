HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — So many great high school athletes are making moves this week, but one went the extra mile: Helena’s Jordan Washington had an amazing game leading his team against the Pelham Panthers, running for 305 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the blow out 35-14 win.

While the personal achievements are great, Washington has bigger goals in mind.

“Trying to win state championships,” boasts Washington. “I’m working hard, setting goals for myself.”

Helena Head Coach Richie Busby knows his star runner has been able to put carry this team on his back.

“I think his best strength is his ability to get stronger and to learn the game,” said Busby.

The Huskies look to stay perfect and shoot for 6-0 Friday when they take on Jackson-Olin.