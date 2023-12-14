TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)- Legends are known to be made at Bryant-Denny Stadium and you can say that for sure about Clay-Chalkville quarterback Jaylen Mbakwe in the 2023 Class 6A State Championship game.

The senior shined in the Cougars’ thrilling 31-28 win over the reigning 6A state champs, the Saraland Spartans. In the win, Mbakwe threw 9 of 17 for 152 yards and a touchdown while running for 130 yards and three scores.

“I can say last year, I ended the season with a partially torn meniscus and they took the season away from me when we lost in the first round,” Mbakwe said. “They tried to do the same with me this week with concussion protocol and I said ‘No, you can’t do it and you can’t take this game away from me.’ I was just preaching that to everyone all week that we were going to get this win no matter what.”

Mbakwe is committed to play at the University of Alabama not as quarterback but as a defensive back. The senior took on the role to play under center when his coaches approached him prior to the season. Mbakwe embraced the role this past season, crediting it for him to become a leader on and off the field, something that the program has instilled in him since day one.

“This program turned me into an amazing person,” Mbakwe said. “This team, these coaches, teachers and players all helped me stay the course and focused.”

The senior said that taking on the challenge paid off in the end, as the senior ended one chapter of his career his new home, as he created a lifelong memory that he will take with him at the next level.

For his leadership, skill and humility makes Clay-Chalkville’s Jaylen Mbakwe our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.