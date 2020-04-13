Tarvaris Jackson, Alabama native and former NFL quarterback, killed in car crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Sunday night has claimed the life of a Montgomery native and former NFL quarterback.
Tarvaris Dandre Jackson, 36, was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree then overturned at 8:50 p.m. Sunday. Jackson was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The crash occurred on Pike Road near Antioch Lane, approximately 7 miles south of Montgomery. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
Jackson was a standout quarterback at Alabama State University in the early 2000’s and was drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. Jackson won a Super Bowl Championship with Seattle in 2013.
Jackson grew up in Montgomery and graduated from Sidney-Lanier High School.
