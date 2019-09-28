Artist Daniel Moore captures Alabama’s ‘Hurdle’ in new painting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama and Auburn fans alike know the name and the work of Daniel Moore.

Moore’s work takes up an entire gallery at New Life Art in Hoover, all covering decades of important moments from Alabama football. The artist has been painting college football’s greatest moments since 1979, starting with “The Goal Line Stand,” when Alabama held off Penn State from making a touchdown during the final minutes of the 1978 Sugar Bowl.

One of the most memorable Alabama plays from this season caught his eye. One 42-yard touchdown run by Najee Harris where he hurdled over a defender during Alabama’s game against South Carolina turned out to be worthy of Moore’s canvas, quickly becoming his next moment to capture.

“I mean, I get goose bumps thinking about the effort,” Moore said. “So it was, to me, the message there of the effort in such a beautiful image that I just had to paint it.”

With their astonishing detail, Moore’s pieces look more like photographs than paintings. These are the moments forever captured by the artist who can’t pick a favorite of his works spanning four decades.

“People ask me that and it’s almost like asking me which daughter is my favorite daughter,” he said. “Because these works are all my children in some regard.”

“The Hurdle” painting is in its early stages, but it will soon line up next to Moore’s other paintings as one of the greatest plays in college football.

“I love spots and I love art equally, and I think I’ve got a 50/50 blend of the two loves,” Moore said.

Right now, the portrait is still in the sketch phases which Moore considers the most difficult part.