ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Xavier Arline threw a 45-yard touchdown pass and raced 50 yards for a score with just over five minutes left to lead Navy to a 31-6 victory over UAB Saturday.

Rayuan Lane III put a button on the victory by returning an interception 97 yards for a Navy touchdown with 2:03 left.

The Midshipmen kept UAB out of the end zone and pitched a second-half shutout, allowing the Blazers just two Matt Quinn field goals in the first half.

Navy had a 7-6 lead at halftime and was up 10-6 after three quarters following Nathan Kirkwood’s 31-yard third-quarter field goal.

Arline engineered a 20-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 2-yard run by Daba Fofana with 10:08 left in the game.

Arline completed 7 of 10 passes for 94 yards and carried 19 times for 109 to lead Navy (4-5, 3-3). Alex Tecza added 82 yards on nine carries.

Jacob Zeno was 25 of 36 for 206 yards for UAB, but threw two interceptions. Jermaine Brown Jr. gained 55 yards on 15 carries but the Blazers managed just 115 yards rushing.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football