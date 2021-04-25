ARCA’s Lancaster taken to hospital after crash at Talladega

Ty Gibbs (18) leads the pack to start the General Tire 200 ARCA Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — ARCA driver Derrick Lancaster was placed on a ventilator at an area hospital and suffered burns after an accident when his car caught fire Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, according to his wife.

Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster posted on social media that the 48-year-old driver would be on the ventilator for at least 48 hours as doctors assessed damage to his lungs.

She said Lancaster had second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face. Elizabeth Lancaster said there were no broken bones or bleeding.