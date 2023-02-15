AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas prosecutor on Wednesday moved to dismiss a felony domestic violence case against former Texas basketball coach Chris Beard, in part because of the alleged victim’s wishes not to prosecute.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said that after a review of the evidence, and considering the wishes of Randi Trew, Beard’s fiancée, his office determined the charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation-family violence could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Beard was arrested Dec. 12 after Trew called 911 and told officers Beard strangled, bit and hit her during a confrontation in his home. She later said Beard acted in self-defense and that she never wanted him prosecuted. Beard’s attorney has said the coach is innocent.

The Associated Press does not typically identify alleged victims of sexual abuse or domestic violence, but Trew issued a public statement on Dec. 23 in which she denied telling police Beard choked her. She also said she never intended for him to be arrested or prosecuted.

Texas suspended Beard without pay the day he was arrested. He was fired on Jan. 5 when Texas officials told Beard’s attorney he was “unfit” to lead the program.

Texas has been led by interim coach Rodney Terry since Dec. 12. The Longhorns are ranked No. 6 and share first place in the Big 12.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25