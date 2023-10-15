WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kimani Vidal ran for 116 yards, Jabre Barter had four catches for 138 yards and Scott Taylor Renfroe kicked four field goals and Troy beat Army 19-0 on Saturday.

The Trojans’ defense recovered three fumbles and had six sacks and held the Black Knights to 78-yards passing, 2-of-13 third down conversions and 1 of 5 on fourth.

Taylor Renfroe connected from 24, 35 and 32 yards in the first half and 43 yards early in the third quarter to complete the scoring.

Vidal, the nation’s leading rusher, now has 951 yards.

The Trojans (5-2) had a four-play, 63-yard drive just before halftime, capped by Gunnar Watson’s 52-yard connection with Chris Lewis to make it 16-0 at the break.

Army (2-4) had 175 yards on the ground led by Kanye Udoh’s 124.

