Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6, Sun Belt) vs. Jacksonville State (8-3, Conference USA), Dec. 16, 2:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: New Orleans

TOP PLAYERS

Louisiana-Lafayette: K Kelvin Almendares, 13-of-14 FGs, 46-of-47 PATs, 85 points.

Jacksonville State: DE Chris Hardie, 16.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks.

NOTABLE

Louisiana-Lafayette: Ragin’ Cajuns have a record five victories in the New Orleans Bowl.

Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks are playing in their first-ever bowl as they transition to the Bowl Subdivision.

LAST TIME

Jacksonville State 28, Louisiana-Lafayette 14 (Nov. 11, 2000).

BOWL HISTORY

Louisiana-Lafayette: Seventh appearance in New Orleans Bowl, 11th bowl game in school history.

Jacksonville State: First team since 1997 to make a bowl game in its first FBS season.

___

