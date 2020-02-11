1  of  69
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL ALABAMA SCHOOL OF FINE ARTS ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS ALTAMONT SCHOOL ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS BESSEMER ACADEMY SCHOOL BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS BROOKHILLS EARLY LEARNING CENTER CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CASA PRESCHOOL CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS CHILTON COUNTY SCHOOLS CORNERSTONE SCHOOLS OF ALABAMA CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS EPHESUS ACADEMY ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS GLAD TIDINGS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY GLEN IRIS BAPTIST SCHOOL GOSPEL LIGHT BAPTIST ACADEMY IN HELENA GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS HALE COUNTY SCHOOLS HOMEWOOD CHURCH OF CHRIST DAY SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS HUNTER STREET BAPTIST WEEKDAY INDIAN SPRINGS SCHOOL JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS KIDDIE ACADEMY OF BIRMINGHAM LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS MARION COUNTY SCHOOLS MCELWAIN CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER MITCHELL’S PLACE SCHOOL MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY SCHOOLS MT. PILGRIM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY AND DAYCARE NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PELHAM CITY SCHOOLS PELL CITY SCHOOLS PICKENS COUNTY SCHOOLS PRIMROSE SCHOOL AT LIBERTY PARK SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS ST. JAMES CATHOLIC SCHOOL – GADSDEN SUMITON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SYLACAUGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS THE DONOHO SCHOOL THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS VESTAVIA HILLS CITY SCHOOLS VICTORY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL AND PRESCHOOL WALKER COUNTY SCHOOLS WEST BROOK CHRISTIAN

AP Source: Red Sox cheating probe will stretch into spring

Sports

by: JIMMY GOLEN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Brandon Workman

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Brandon Workman leaves after reporting for spring training baseball Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball will not have a decision in the Boston Red Sox sign-stealing investigation this week, a person with knowledge of the probe told The Associated Press, meaning the team will open spring training without knowing if it will be punished.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because there was no formal announcement. Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that he hoped to have the investigation wrapped before the start of spring training; Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday and have their first workout Wednesday.

The Red Sox were reportedly ready to promote bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager, but they appeared to be waiting for the results of the investigation to make sure the former Brewers boss wasn’t a target. Alex Cora was let go for directing the sign-stealing scheme with the Houston Astros in 2017, the year before he took over in Boston.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this story.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories