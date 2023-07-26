BOSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves turned a rare 8-3-5 triple play in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in a 7-1 loss Tuesday night.

It was the first triple play in the majors this season and the first 8-3-5 triple play in Major League Baseball since the 1884 Boston Beaneaters turned one against the Providence Grays, according to SABR’s Triple Plays Database.

Center fielder Michael Harris caught a shallow fly by Triston Casas and threw to first after Adam Duvall had strayed too far.

The throw easily got Duvall, then first baseman Matt Olson alertly fired the ball across the diamond in plenty of time to get Masataka Yoshida at third after he tagged up and attempted to advance on Duvall’s running gaffe.

After the win, Duvall was able to chuckle about his own mistake.

“My instincts told me right off the bat that it was off the end,” Duvall said. “I’m reading the outfielder. My goal is to get to second if it drops in front of him. I got out a little too far and he made a good throw back. It’s one of those things — it’s risk/reward and it didn’t go my way tonight.”

Harris held up his arms and leaped as Austin Riley tagged out Yoshida, who was several steps away from the bag when Olson’s throw arrived.

The play ended an inning that started with promise for Boston with back-to-back singles by Yoshida and Duvall.

