PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The PGA Tour did not release the name of the caddie or whether he was working for country singer Lukas Nelson or Pebble Beach businessman Geoff Couch.

Nelson told ESPN the caddie was doing better as he was taken by ambulance to Montage Health for further tests.

Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler were the PGA Tour players in the group and had just teed off when the caddie collapsed.

They came off the course and were allowed to warm up before resuming their second round. McGreevy and Hossler returned to the 11th hole at Pebble Beach after the last group came through to finish the round.

