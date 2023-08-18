LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Barnes hit a solo shot in the eighth inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win their 11th in a row with a 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

The NL West-leading Dodgers swept the NL Central leaders, outscoring them 14-3 in three games. The Dodgers had their 12th shutout of the season.

“It feels good to help the team win and scratch a run across for them and the pitchers did the rest,” said Barnes, the backup catcher who plays sparingly.

Lance Lynn dueled 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who retired 10 in a row, including six on strikeouts, although neither figured in the decision.

Lynn allowed four hits in seven innings, struck out three and walked one. Burnes gave up two hits in seven innings for his sixth scoreless outing of the season. The right-hander struck out nine and walked two.

Caleb Ferguson (7-3) got the win with an inning of relief.

Evan Phillips pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

The Brewers had the tying run in scoring position in the ninth. Phillips issued a two-out walk to Sal Frelick, who stole second. He had a career-high three steals on the night. But Willy Adames went down swinging to end the game.

The Dodgers improved to 15-1 in August and have won 10 in a row at home. They’ve outscored the opposition 93-38 this month.

“It’s nice to win a game where you can prevent runs,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Barnes homered for the first time since Sept. 20, 2022, sending a pitch by Joel Payamps (4-3) into the lower seats in left. He singled in the third for his first multi-hit game of the season.

“I’ve always taken pride in not taking my offense no matter what over to the defense, but it’s been a grind this year,” Barnes said.

In the third, Burnes was called for a balk. He backed off the mound to throw to first and faked, then went to second where the balk was committed and Barnes was safe.

The Brewers had runners at first and third with no outs in the sixth. William Contreras grounded into a fielder’s choice to Lynn, who hesitated before throwing to the plate. Barnes chased down Christian Yelich at third and tagged him for the first out.

Carlos Santana smoked a low liner at Freddie Freeman who grabbed it for the second out. Frelick popped out to short to end the threat.

Yelich robbed Mookie Betts of a potential leadoff double in the sixth, racing to make a diving catch and sliding to a stop on his belly.

The Dodgers’ defense sparkled for the second straight game. After turning three double plays on Wednesday, they had two more in the finale.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: DH J.D. Martinez was a late scratch because of groin tightness. He’s day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.99 ERA) starts Friday at Texas in the opener of a three-game series.

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (8-4, 4.24) starts against Miami in the opener of a three-game set Friday.

