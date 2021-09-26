Andrus breaks leg scoring winning run for A’s, goes on IL

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin, center right, and others attend to Elvis Andrus, center, after he collapsed with an injury after scoring a walk-off win against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Athletics won 2-1. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after breaking his left leg while scoring the winning run against the Houston Astros.

The A’s also placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the IL with a sprained right hand.

Andrus singled leading off the bottom of the ninth against Ryan Pressly on Saturday and scored from first when Starling Marte lined a double into the gap in right-center. Andrus stumbled rounding third and barely made it to home plate.

The Athletics’ 2-1 win kept them in the AL wild-card race.

A’s trainer Nick Paparesta noted that Andrus had been hit in the same leg earlier in the game and had other minor injuries in his left leg. This injury was a fractured fibula.

“It could be a multitude of little micro-traumas that kind of caused this thing,” Paparesta said. “Then he puts all of his weight on it, and (in) doing everything he can to get to home I think may have caused the fracture.”

Andrus stayed on the ground for several moments before being helped into the dugout, and X-rays taken revealed the fracture. The 33-year-old is expected to fly back to Texas and meet with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister before a determination is made on the next step.

“I don’t know that I’ve managed a player that’s tougher than Elvis is,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Pound for pound this kid brings it every day. Probably played hurt way more than anybody knew. His pain tolerance is off the charts. Obviously, it gives us a big hole.”

In other moves, the A’s reinstated reliever Sam Moll from the paternity list and recalled infielder Vimael Machin from Triple-A Sacramento.

