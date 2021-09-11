Young, McClellan lead No. 1 Alabama to 48-14 rout of Mercer

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed that could decide the fate of a Confederate monument that has stood in a square at the center of nearly all-Black Tuskegee for 115 years.

According to reports, the Macon County Commission has filed suit against both the local and state chapters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The lawsuit argues that the county owns the property where the statue is located and wants title to the plot.