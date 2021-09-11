Young, McClellan lead No. 1 Alabama to 48-14 rout of Mercer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and Jase McClellan scored three times to help fuel No. 1 Alabama to a 48-14 rout of FCS Mercer. The Crimson Tide started sluggishly on offense in what amounted to a warmup game before the Southeastern Conference opener at No. 13 Florida, but potentially more notably had star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. leave with an apparent right leg injury. Special teams struck before Young and the offense. Chris Braswell blocked a punt, which McClellan scooped up for a 33-yard touchdown and the expected rout was on against the Bears.

